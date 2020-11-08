Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issued By B. Riley

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMLS. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $5.83 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 161,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.