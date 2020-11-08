Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.59) EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAC. Benchmark boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.04.

Shares of IAC opened at $139.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $143.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $65,506,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

