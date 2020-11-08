Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Lowered by William Blair

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of PETQ opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $737.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.20 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in PetIQ by 971.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,328,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

