Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for VIQ Solutions Inc. Lowered by Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for VIQ Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

VQSLF stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -1.12. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

