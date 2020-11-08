Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) vs. Echo Global Logistics (NYSE:ECHO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) and Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Echo Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65% Echo Global Logistics 0.28% 5.13% 2.24%

Volatility and Risk

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echo Global Logistics has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Echo Global Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Echo Global Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Echo Global Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.30 $10.54 million N/A N/A Echo Global Logistics $2.18 billion 0.35 $14.85 million $1.15 24.80

Echo Global Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Radiant Logistics and Echo Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Echo Global Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Echo Global Logistics has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. Given Echo Global Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Echo Global Logistics is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Summary

Echo Global Logistics beats Radiant Logistics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, domestic air, and expedited and international. It also provides various transportation management and logistics services, which include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail industries. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

