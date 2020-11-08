Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,478.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,791.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

