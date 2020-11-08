Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Rambus worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 53.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 300.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,384 shares of company stock valued at $61,730 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.