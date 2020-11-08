Raymond James Analysts Give Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) a $60.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZYME. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE ZYME opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

