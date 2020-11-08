Raymond James Increases Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $65.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $481,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,204 shares of company stock worth $4,762,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yeti by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 319,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

