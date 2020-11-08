Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCDTF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (RCDTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.