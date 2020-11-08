Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WPX Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.