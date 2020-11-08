Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

WEN opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 165.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 351,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.