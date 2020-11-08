Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

