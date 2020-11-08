Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,021.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 18,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

