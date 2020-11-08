Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $388.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

