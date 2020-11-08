Rosenbaum Jay D. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 5.2% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 26.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

