Royal Bank of Canada Increases BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target to $55.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.08.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.81. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BMC Stock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.