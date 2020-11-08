Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) fell 5.7% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.08. 4,661,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,854,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

