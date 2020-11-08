Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.68. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 115.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 121.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.