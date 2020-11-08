Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.19. 1,394,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,025,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

