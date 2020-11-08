Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $39.46 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,791.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

