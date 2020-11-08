Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 19,077 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

