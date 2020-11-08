Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $74,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.22 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

