Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

