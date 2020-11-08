Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Down 4.4%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.07.

Scientific Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

