Scotiabank Lowers Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to $22.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Russel Metals stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

