Scotiabank Raises Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$256.27.

TSE CJT opened at C$242.55 on Wednesday. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$247.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$211.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$167.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.4099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

