SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

