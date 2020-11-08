Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Down 6.5%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) shares were down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,830,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,813,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

The firm has a market cap of $324.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,447,023.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,472,098.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 218,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,061,490 shares of company stock valued at $18,332,395. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,102,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 997,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 457,569 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

