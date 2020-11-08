Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Semtech worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,538.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $9,541,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $8,784,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $7,569,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. Semtech’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

