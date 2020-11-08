Sierra Metals (SMTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) is scheduled to post its 9/30/2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.