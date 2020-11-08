Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.69

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 410258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

In other news, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

