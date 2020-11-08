Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €86.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.67 ($93.73).

SIX2 stock opened at €70.70 ($83.18) on Wednesday. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

