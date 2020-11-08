Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

