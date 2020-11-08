Solaredge Technologies Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaredge Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solaredge Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

SEDG stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $317.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 241,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $17,837,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.