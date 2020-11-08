Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOHO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

