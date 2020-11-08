SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $41.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

