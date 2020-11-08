SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

