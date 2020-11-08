SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stake Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after buying an additional 134,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,106,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $68.95 and a 52-week high of $148.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.