Sprout Social (SPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,939,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,691,880 shares of company stock valued at $102,861,047.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.