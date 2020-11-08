SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,361 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

