S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. S&T Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $749.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

