Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.