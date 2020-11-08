Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.