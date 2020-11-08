Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,076,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $299,019,000 after buying an additional 218,785 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.