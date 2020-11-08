Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,791.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,530.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

