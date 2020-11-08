STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$0.50

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$0.60 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.40 price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of STEP opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.98.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

