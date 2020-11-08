Stephens Trims The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $26.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.