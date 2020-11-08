Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) & Futu (NYSE:FUTU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stifel Financial and Futu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 1.23 $448.40 million N/A N/A Futu $136.28 million 31.98 N/A N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stifel Financial and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 2 1 1 0 1.75 Futu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Futu.

Risk and Volatility

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 12.16% 14.66% 1.92% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Futu on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

