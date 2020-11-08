Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to $0.40

Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.35 to $0.40 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pan Orient Energy from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

PIFYF stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Pan Orient Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.